Knights game canceled tonight, invite starts Friday

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — The GR Knights American Legion Baseball Post 28 double-header was canceled tonight against Evanston, but they will be back this weekend for the Knights Invitational Tournament.

The Knights will play a total of four games between Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Below is the schedule.

Friday, June 30, 2023

10:30 a.m. – Rawlins vs. Evanston

1:00 p.m. – Evanston vs. Pocatello

3:30 p.m. – Powell vs. Pocatello

6:00 p.m. – Lovell vs. Douglas

8:30 p.m. – Green River vs. Torrington

Saturday, July 1, 2023

8:00 a.m. – Green River vs. Rawlins

10:30 a.m. – Torrington vs. Lovell

1:00 p.m. – Douglas vs. Powell

3:30 p.m. – Evanston vs. Powell

6:00 p.m. – Pocatello vs. Douglas

8:30 p.m. – Green River vs. Lovell

Sunday, July 2, 2023

8:00 a.m. – Powell vs. Torrington

10:30 a.m. – Evanston vs. Torrington

1:00 p.m. – Rawlins vs. Douglas

3:30 p.m. – Rawlins vs. Lovell

6:00 p.m. – Green River vs. Pocatello