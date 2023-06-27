Knights game canceled tonight, invite starts Friday

Tiffany Asher, [email protected]
GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — The GR Knights American Legion Baseball Post 28 double-header was canceled tonight against Evanston, but they will be back this weekend for the Knights Invitational Tournament.
The Knights will play a total of four games between Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Below is the schedule.
Friday, June 30, 2023
10:30 a.m. – Rawlins vs. Evanston
1:00 p.m. – Evanston vs. Pocatello
3:30 p.m. – Powell vs. Pocatello
6:00 p.m. – Lovell vs. Douglas
8:30 p.m. – Green River vs. Torrington
Saturday, July 1, 2023
8:00 a.m. – Green River vs. Rawlins
10:30 a.m. – Torrington vs. Lovell
1:00 p.m. – Douglas vs. Powell
3:30 p.m. – Evanston vs. Powell
6:00 p.m. – Pocatello vs. Douglas
8:30 p.m. – Green River vs. Lovell
Sunday, July 2, 2023
8:00 a.m. – Powell vs. Torrington
10:30 a.m. – Evanston vs. Torrington
1:00 p.m. – Rawlins vs. Douglas
3:30 p.m. – Rawlins vs. Lovell
6:00 p.m. – Green River vs. Pocatello