Knights named to West All-Conference Team/Coach of the Year

July 23, 2023 — Three members of the Green River Knights American Legion baseball team have been honored by being named to the “A” West All-Confernce team. Two others were named to the second team. In addition, Ben Lail, head coach of the Knights, was named the “A” West District Coach of the Year.

Voting was done by coaches in each district.

First Team Members:

Ben Lail (Second Team in 2022)

Jace Paoli (Second Team in 2022)

Lander Welch

Second Team Members:

Quentin Liebelt (Second Team in 2022)

Chris Reinig (Second Team in 2022)

The Knights will play in this week’s State “A” tournament in Sheridan after finishing in fourth place at the “A” West District tournament. As the West #4 seed, Green River will open play on Wednesday against the East #1 seed, Douglas.