Knights play for 3rd while Stallions in must win game today

July 21, 2023 — Green River will continue to play today at the “A” West District baseball tournament in Lovell. After losing 3-2 to Cody in a winner’s bracket game Thursday morning, the Knights came back to defeat Evanston 12-6 in a loser-out game.

Today, Green River will play Lovell in the third-place game, while Cody will face Powell in the championship contest.

State “B” Tournament Results

Rock Springs lost 13-1 to Sheridan yesterday in their opening game for the State “B” Tournament. The Stallions will play Powell, who lost 12-7 to Cheyenne, this afternoon at 1 in a loser-out game.

In other Thursday results, Casper defeated Torrington 13-1, and Cody squeezed by Laramie 10-9.

Today’s schedule:

Laramie vs. Torrington 10 a.m. (Loser Out)

Powell vs. Rock Springs 1 p.m. (Loser Out)

Cody vs. Casper 4 p.m.

Cheyenne vs. Sheridan (7 p.m.)

The “B” state tournament is being played through Saturday at the Wataha Sports Complex in Rock Springs.