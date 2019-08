Douglas, WY (8/1/19) – Yesterday afternoon, the Green River Knights were defeated 10-7 by Wheatland in a loser-out game at the A State American Legion Baseball Tournament in Douglas.

The loss brings the season to an end for the Knights.

In other scores from Wednesday play, Torrington 8 – Powell 6 (Powell eliminated), Cheyenne 8 – Riverton 6, Douglas 9 – Gillette 1.

Today, Wheatland vs. Riverton (loser out), Torrington vs. Gillette (loser out), Cheyenne vs. Douglas.