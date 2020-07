ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (July 10, 2020) — The Green River Knights baseball team will start play today in Douglas at a three-day tournament. The Knights will open against host Douglas at 7 p.m.

Green River will then play Wheatland on Saturday afternoon and Torrington Saturday evening. Sunday’s opponent will be determined later.

The Rock Springs Sand Puppies will be home Sunday against Laramie. The doubleheader will begin at 1 p.m. at the Wataha Sports Complex.