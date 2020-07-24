Knights to open A-West District play today

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

Rock Springs, Wyoming (July 24, 2020) — The “second season” for the Green River Knights will begin this evening when they play Cody in their opening game of the A-West District American Legion Baseball Tournament. The tournament is being held in Cody and will continue through Sunday.

The round-robin based tournament also features American Legion baseball teams from Riverton, Powell, and Lovell. Each team will play one game against each other. The overall winner will be determined by the best record. In case of identical records, the winner of the team’s head to head game will determine the champion.

The A-West District tournament will be taking place today, Saturday, and Sunday in Casper. That tournament will feature Douglas, Wheatland, Cheyenne Hawks, Gillette Rustlers, Torrington, and the Casper Crush.

Teams from both District Tournaments are looking to advance to the A-State Tournament.