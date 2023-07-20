Knights win District Game/Rock Springs B team hosts State tourney

July 20, 2023 — Things have started well for the Green River Knights at “A” West District baseball tournament in Lovell. Yesterday Green River defeated Lander 16-4 to advance to today’s winner bracket game against Cody. Cody was a 12-0 winner over Rawlins on Wednesday.

Green River would advance to a winner’s bracket game on Friday morning with a win today. A loss would mean the Knights would play a loser-out game against Evanston, a 3-2 loser to Lovell.

State “B” Tournament in Rock Springs Today

The Wataha Sports Complex in Rock Springs is the site for this year’s “B” American Legion State baseball tournament. Eight teams will compete in the double-elimination tournament.

Host Rock Springs will open play against Laramie at 7 p.m. In other Thursday games, Laramie meets Cody at 10 a.m., Casper versus Torrington at 1 p.m., and Powell will take on Cheyenne at 4 p.m.

The tournament will continue through Sunday, with a possible Championship Game on Monday.