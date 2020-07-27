Knights win final game and qualify for “A” State Tournament

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (July 27, 2020) — With a 2-1 win over Lovell Sunday, the Green River Knights will play another week and head the Wyoming American Legion Baseball Class A State Tournament in Powell.

Advertisement

Sunday’s matchup was a “win or the season is over” game for the Knights who entered the contest 0-3 in the five-team, round-robin, A West District tournament played in Cody. Lovell’s record was 1-2. With the win, Green River and Lovell finished with identical 1-3 records, but the head-to-head game tie-breaker fell the Knight’s way with Sunday’s win.

Powell won the A-West District Tournament with a 4-3 win over Cody. Cody will be the #2 West seed with Riverton being the #3 West seed.

Advertisement

Green River will open State Tournament play on Saturday against the Casper Crush, who won the A East District Tournament on Sunday. Other first-round matchups in the double-elimination tournament with have Cody vs. Torrington, Douglas vs. Riverton, and Powell vs. Cheyenne Hawks.