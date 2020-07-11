Knights win their opening game in Douglas Tournament

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (July 11, 2020) — The Green River Knights American Legion baseball team scored a 6-2 victory over host Douglas Friday to open play at the Bolln Memorial Tournament in Douglas.

Today, the Knights will meet Wheatland at 2:30 p.m., and then Torrington at 5:00 p.m. Torrington defeated the Cheyenne Hawks, 7-3, on Friday. Wheatland also defeated the Hawks, 16-6, on Friday.

Green River’s Sunday opponent will be announced after today’s results.

The Rock Springs Sand Puppies will host Laramie Sunday at the Wataha Sports Complex in Rock Springs. The doubleheader will get underway at 1 p.m.