Get to know your candidates at the State Level for the upcoming election

Wyo4news Photo – Ballot Drop in Green River, Wyoming

Tiffany Asher, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — The General Election is coming up fast. On November 8, 2022, everyone will have the chance to vote if they haven’t already done so through the mail. Do you know who you are voting for? Wyo4news took some time to message most of the candidates that have a little competition to see why they should be chosen for this term. The list is below with each candidate’s responses.

The questions asked are as follows:

1.) Why are you running for this office?

2.) What are the three most important issues facing the city/state?

3.) Speak the importance of citizen involvement in local government.

4.) What are your qualifications for this office?

5.) What will you do to improve communications with your constituents?

6.) What is the most important thing we should know about you?

U.S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVE

REPUBLICAN HARRIET HAGEMAN

The candidate has not yet responded.

DEMOCRATIC LYNNETTE GREYBULL

The candidate has not yet responded.

LIBERTARIAN RICHARD BRUBAKER

The candidate has not yet responded.

CONSTITUTION MARISSA JOY SELVIG

I have a passion for America and feel called to make a difference in our children’s futures. I do not want them to become economic slaves to our government or the globalists, and I believe we MUST get back to constitutional governance in America if we are going to save her. I believe that we need a new 3 R’s for America: Revelation, Revival, and Restoration. A revelation of right priorities; a revival of morality, history, truth, virtue, health, etc.; and a restoration of liberty and constitutional governance. I also want to be a constitutional thorn in the side of the Republicans and Democrats in Washington. As a federal candidate, the most important issues facing our nation boil down to reckless spending, reckless immigration policy, and reckless foreign policy. When elected my priorities are to cut spending and balance the budget, pass the FAIRtax, implement reasonable immigration reform, abolish unconstitutional bureaucratic agencies (DOE, DOEd, HUD, EPA, HHS etc.,) ending the Federal Reserve, and phasing out entitlement programs. I’d also like to advocate for a repeal of the 16th and 17th amendments. As for foreign policy in order to prevent further wars, I will work towards a non-intervention strategy. We must work for peace. All governments derive their just powers from the consent of the governed. The government works for us and we must be bold and active in order to make a difference. As the phrase goes, “absolute power corrupts absolutely” and we must be vigilant citizens to make sure we hold our elected officials accountable to the oaths they make to uphold our constitutions which protect our liberties. Use your personal agency to make changes. We can’t just talk anymore, we must DO. I meet the constitutional requirements, and I have prior elected political experience. I love this country and its people, and I am not afraid to stand up and tell the truth because I believe lying is wrong. I am a kind, compassionate, hardworking, loyal, practical, creative and out-of-the-box kind of person, which I think is very necessary in today’s societal and political climate. I also love history and truly believe in limited government like the founding fathers. As a young person with plenty of tech-savvy, energy and exuberance, I intend to utilize social media to reach the largest amount of people possible with my message of constitutionalism and what is going on in DC on an almost daily basis. I also intend to come back to WY as often as possible to speak directly to constituents. I believe in communication! I love Jesus. My faith is the most important thing in my life. The other most important thing you should know is that I am not driven by power or money or fame or greed. I just want to save America from self-destruction. I think it’s time for us to free ourselves from the chokehold the two major parties have over us. I think working toward constitutional governance is the answer. The Federal Government is like a bloated, over-filled water balloon and I intend to pop it.

WYOMING GOVERNOR

REPUBLICAN MARK GORDON

I love Wyoming and want to make sure it remains free and a place where future generations can build businesses and enjoy opportunity. I am committed to protecting our State from the increasingly heavy hand of the Biden Administration’s failed policies. I believe in limited government, personal freedom, individual responsibility, and free enterprise. What Wyoming and her people have to offer America and the world is greatly needed. Beyond the energy and food our nation depends on, we produce character. Our western values of individual liberty, common sense, and shared purpose are invaluable as we face the challenges of today. Federal overreach, in all its aspects, is the biggest challenge we now face, and I’ve been fighting for Wyoming small businesses and industries my whole time in office. From pushing the Trump Administration to impose tariffs on foreign dumped uranium, to seeking to overturn the Biden ban on leasing federal mineral resources. I’m leading 26 Republican Governors in promoting an all-of-the-above energy plan to restore America’s energy independence. The added costs of operations for farmers, ranchers, businesses and, in turn, consumers are both unacceptable and totally avoidable. Let Wyoming be Wyoming. It is critical for people to participate in local governments. Before statewide office, I had the privilege of serving on my local board of education and park board. Communities need their citizens to volunteer, run for public office, and be engaged in civil debates in the public forum. I believe in limited government closest to the people, personal freedom, individual responsibility, and free enterprise. Those closest to the problems know best how to solve them. Take the time to get involved and do your part. I grew up on my family ranch outside of Kaycee and currently serve as your Governor. I’m a lifelong conservative, staunch defender of Second Amendment Rights, endorsed by the NRA, and an advocate for smaller government closest to the people. I have guided our State through the worst pandemic in a century all the time focused on saving lives and livelihoods. Prior to serving as Governor, I was elected as Wyoming’s State Treasurer and on the board of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City where I represented the interests of small business and agriculture. In the words of an old Johnny Cash song, “I’ve been everywhere man…” Jennie and I work constantly to be in contact with our fellow citizens through all means at our disposal. The most important communication is face-to-face which is why I travel as much as possible. Unfiltered information is invaluable as I work to make the best decisions for Wyoming. I also communicate through online platforms like Twitter, YouTube and Facebook. I strive for transparency in my administration and am proud of the work we do for the people of Wyoming. I’m a lifelong resident of Wyoming and grew up on my family ranch outside of Kaycee. In time I bought my own place east of Buffalo. My wife Jennie and I have four children and four grandchildren. Jennie and I still ranch and currently serve as your Governor and First Lady. Prior to serving as Governor, I was elected as Wyoming’s State Treasurer and served on boards ranging from our local conservation district and school boards to park boards and mental health boards. When my service to the state is done, I will return to my first love – the ranch.

DEMOCRATIC THERESA A. LIVINGSTON

I am running for Women’s rights, all of them. Women should be in charge of their bodies and their choices. I am also for Medicaid expansion. Medicaid Expansion will keep our hospital and services running. A healthy Wyoming is a better Wyoming. We need to get out younger generations more involved in what happens in our state. Women’s rights, Healthcare and Mental Health. “Democracy is not a spectator sport.” We all need to be involved. If you are part of the process, then you don’t get to complain about the outcome. We need to get the younger generation involved. They have great ideas. They will be leaders someday. We need to get them ready. I have the desire to run and listen to the people of Wyoming about what they want. I am different. I believe there is always a better way. I lived in other parts of the world and worked in several careers, including the US Air Force, Schools, and the Bureau of Land Management. I am very involved in Worland & Washakie county boards. I want to share a story with all of you. Golda Meir was the first prime minister of Isreal. She invited leaders of the middle east, that didn’t talk to each, into her kitchen and cooked for them. I want to do that. We need to have more events that bring people together. I believe that change is good. I also believe that there is always a better way. Living in many places helps you adjust to all kinds of diversity and change.

LIBERTARIAN JARED J. BALDES

The candidate was unresponsive due to no phone number or email being provided.

SUPERINTENDENT OF PUBLIC INSTRUCTION

REPUBLICAN MEGAN DEGENFELDER

As a product of Wyoming’s public school system and the University of Wyoming, I was able to build a successful life and career here in my home state. I am running for State Superintendent to ensure that our future generations have just as many, if not more, opportunities to build a future in Wyoming. Having experience both within education and in the private sector, I see incredible partnership opportunities amongst education stakeholders. I am running because I am deeply rooted in Wyoming and I am passionate about its future. I believe the biggest challenge facing education is ensuring our system is nimble enough to meet the needs of the workforce and best prepare students for a successful future and job right here in Wyoming. We must: 1) partner with local industries to prepare students for the workplace 2) elevate the voices and choices available to parents and students; 3) increase transparency to keep radical political agendas out of the classroom; 4) cut administrative red tape from the state level; 4) improve literacy rates; 5) address the teacher shortage; and 6) improve mental health of students. Citizen involvement is critical in government because citizens are the government. As it relates to the State Superintendent of Public Instruction, every person is a stakeholder in education, regardless of whether they have children in K-12 education. Every person is impacted by the education system, whether it be as a parent, employer, taxpayer, or consumer, and every person should have a voice in what is necessary to provide a successful education system.

In addition to being a product of Wyoming’s public education system and having earned a master’s degree in economics, I have built a career both in education and the private sector. In education, I served as an executive under previous Superintendent Balow, overseeing multiple divisions, a $30 million budget, and a 25-person staff. I made budget reductions, consolidated staff, and worked to update the state’s educational “basket of goods” for the first time in 20 years. I also come with years of experience in the coal and oil and gas industries, fighting back against the federal government’s overreach and harmful regulations. Communication with constituents across the state is critical to best represent the Wyoming people. I plan to continue to travel to each county all throughout the year hosting town hall events. Additionally, I plan to launch a statewide website focused on transparency in education, where parents and community members can easily access materials and work within districts, as well as a mechanism to communicate or share information with myself and the Department of Education regarding the education system. As a lifelong resident, I understand the Wyoming way of life and the uniqueness of our individual communities. I am deeply rooted here, and with that comes great accountability. I bring experience in education and the private sector, allowing me to bridge the gap between education stakeholders across the state. I will hit the ground running in leading the Department of Education and empowering parents, partnering with industry, and cutting red tape in education. With my business experience, I will bring knowledge of land development and investment policy on the State Land Board and State Loan and Investment Board.

DEMOCRATIC SERGIO A. MALDONADO, SR.

I am the best-qualified candidate endorsed by the Wyoming Education Association. The economic crisis with the state has affected every aspect of society. Case in point, education is foundational to Wyoming, yet the legislative body has consciously chosen to not fully fund our K-12 programs. Lastly, recruiting and maintaining professional teachers in our schools. I fully support citizen involvement in local government by participating in the election process, community listening sessions, PTA involvement with our schools, and engaging/communicating with elected officials. Citizens must share their ideas but do so in a positive and progressive manner. 30 years of teaching/classroom experience, currently hold Wyoming PTSB certification, BA, Brigham Young University/Secondary education; Master’s Education, Arizona State University, Supervision, and Curriculum; Doctoral candidate with University of Wyoming, Curriculum & Instruction. Presidential appointment-President George H.W. Bush to the National Advisory Council on Indian Education (NACIE) three-year term. Enrolled member with the Northern Arapaho Tribe /Mexican American, born in Fremont County-Riverton, Wyoming. As the Superintendent of Public Instruction, I will daily/weekly communicate with WDE staff, bi-monthly communicate with all state-wide school superintendents, and quarterly communicate with all state-wide principals. I will visit every school district during my first year in office. I am committed to serving our school systems and students in the state of Wyoming. My professional and academic qualifications are impeccable. I support the following: Equitable funding for our schools; School safety first; Support our teachers(respect); Local control/local input; every student succeeds; Public funds for public schools; Early childhood education for all children.

STATE SENATOR, DISTRICT 11

REPUBLICAN LARRY HICKS

The candidate has not yet responded.

CONSTITUTION MICHAEL RAY WILLIAMS

STATE SENATOR, DISTRICT 13

REPUBLICAN STACY JONES

The candidate has not yet responded.

DEMOCRATIC LEESA KUHLMANN

I am running for the State Senate because I love Wyoming and want to give back to my community. I believe we have an obligation to help those who are less fortunate than ourselves. The three most important issues facing our state are sustainable and diverse economic growth, keeping quality teachers and a strong education system, and keeping our personal rights like quality healthcare, voting rights, and keeping our democracy intact. As citizens of our state, it is important to be aware of what is happening in your town, county, and at the state level. Every decision that politicians make affects you and your family in some way. Getting involved in boards and local organizations keeps you informed and gives you the information you need to steer our government officials to do the right thing I am a Wyoming native who cares deeply for our state. I have over 40 years of experience in the education system, holding leadership positions on state boards, and attending regional and national conferences to stay informed on issues that affect education and the future of democracy. Being retired, I have the time to do the job thoroughly without conflicting with my career. I will use social media like Facebook and Twitter. I will have a website that will let people know what we are working on in the Senate and give them contact information by email, phone, or text. I will promise to respond in a timely manner. I am a person of faith and integrity. I will do my best to represent the people of Sweetwater County and bring their concerns to the state legislature. I will be approachable and understanding of their opinions and concerns.

STATE REPRESENTATIVE, HOUSE DISTRICT 15

REPUBLICAN DONALD BURKHART

The candidate has not yet responded.

LIBERTARIAN PATRICK GONZALES

The candidate has not yet responded.

STATE REPRESENTATIVE, HOUSE DISTRICT 17

REPUBLICAN JOSHUA THOMAS (J.T.) LARSON

I am running for this office to become more involved in supporting Rock Springs and Sweetwater County. I have served on the Rock Springs International Day Committee since 2017 and have been the Event Chairman for two years. Giving back to the community is a high priority of mine. The three most important issues the state faces are: Budget Education Economic Development It is very important for citizens to be engaged in all levels of government. I believe in representing the people and not pushing a personal agenda. That being said, it is important for legislators to hear from the people they represent. I want my voters to know that I am a phone call or an email away. Attending public forums and debates are also a priority of mine. Qualifications for office: I am a lifelong resident of Rock Springs dedicated to growing our community. I am business minded and will carry those values into this position. I am eager to learn and grow. The best way to communicate with my voters is to meet them where they are. My plan is to attend every event that I can fit into my schedule. Being present at public forums and debates will be a priority so voters will know where I stand. I also plan to use social media to keep voters informed and to ask for input. I love Rock Springs and I am dedicated to serving the people. Rock Springs and Sweetwater County need to be a priority at the Wyoming Legislature.

DEMOCRATIC CHAD M. BANKS

I’m running for reelection to continue serving the folks of Rock Springs, Sweetwater County, and Wyoming. Rock Springs needs a respected, confident voice in Cheyenne and I want to continue as that voice. I’m a champion for our community and want to continue fighting for what our community deserves. The relationships I’ve established in my time at the legislature and my 20+ year career in public service to our community have allowed me to fight for issues important to those of us in Rock Springs. We’re facing many challenges but the 3 most important are Education funding, making sure public lands remain accessible and in public hands, and economic diversification. I’m a proud supporter of education, teachers, and our youth (I’m endorsed by the Wyoming Education Association). I’ve been a champion of small business, Wyoming’s legacy industries, and diversifying our economy (I was recently recognized by the Wyoming Business Council with the 2022 Innovation Award and have been recognized by the Wyoming Business Alliance for protecting small businesses and workers from government overreach) and I believe in keeping public lands in public hands to ensure access to our way of life Involvement at all levels is CRITICAL. At the Legislative level, citizens can make a HUGE difference on bills by testifying at a committee (either virtually or in person) and/or by contacting legislators. It really does make a difference and can change minds. The same is true at all levels from school boards, to city councils. I’ve spent 20+ years working in public services for the betterment of our community and our state. I’m a 5th generation resident and represent you because I AM you. I’m a husband, son, brother, father, and new grandfather. I’ve always been a champion for Rock Springs and that’s how I spend my time in Cheyenne, championing Rock Springs, Sweetwater County, and Wyoming. I’ve previously been elected to the Rock Springs City Council 3 times, have served as the Council president, and was first elected to the Wyoming Legislature in 2020. I’ve also served the state and community in many aspects as a volunteer for Wyoming Special Olympics, Cowboys Against Cancer, and other organizations. I’ve served on numerous boards and commissions including Nowcap, the University of Wyoming Alumni Association Board of Directors, Wyoming Rural Development Council, Wyoming Travel Industry Coalition, and many others. I have three daughters and one new granddaughter who intends to make Rock Springs home so improving the community and state is imperative to me. I’ve always appreciated the communication with constituents. During my first two years in the Legislature, I hosted a “Coffee and Conversation” event each year before heading to Cheyenne for the session. This casual format gave folks the chance to visit with me before the session and I plan to continue those events. I also have an active social media presence and can easily be reached by phone or email. I’ve been VERY responsive to emails and calls and intend to continue doing that. Additionally, during my first 2 years, I worked with other freshmen legislators to host a weekly “Freshman Friday” video chat with constituents. Again I’d go back to being a good representative because I’m just like everyone else – a family man who values Wyoming and our way of life. I’m proud to call Rock Springs and Wyoming home and want to continue to improve both. Folks can always reach out to me at [email protected] or 307-389-3310.

STATE REPRESENTATIVE, HOUSE DISTRICT 18

REPUBLICAN SCOTT HEINER

During a campaign, candidates often make lofty promises but fail to keep them once they are elected to office. I invite everyone to look at my voting record, as I have consistently voted for smaller government, pro-life and individual rights as I promised I would. I serve on 2 committees, 1) Minerals, Business & Economic Development, and 2) the Agriculture, State and Public Lands & Water Resources where I have strived to protect and enhance Wyoming’s resources. PROPERTY TAX REFORM – for the past several years, property tax collections in Wyoming have increased significantly with some locations experiencing increases of over 50 percent in a single year. Under the current system of property taxation, the tax burden is affected by property appraisals and the mil levy tax rate. Like many other states, imposing revenue caps on local taxing entities would simplify the system and provide a straightforward method by which taxpayers are protected from excessive increases in their property tax burden. A revenue cap would protect against property tax increases and restrain the growth of the local property tax burden. PREVENT SEXUALIZATION OF OUR CHILDREN AND YOUTH – Childhood used to be a time of innocence, but as our culture has become more and more sexualized, children have become the casualties. In culture, education, and health care, children and youth are increasingly targeted for sexual messages, images, and themes at younger ages. Sometimes, this is even supported by taxpayer money through government-led initiatives. Combating the premature sexualization of children requires focused attention from both lawmakers and courageous parents. PROTECT AND EXPAND OUR COAL MINING JOBS WITH NEW INDUSTRY THAT USES COAL – The Biden administration will continue with the war on coal and fossil fuels and Wyoming is one of the states most impacted. I am working with several new industries that will revitalize our coal industry and actually expand coal production in the future as we use coal to generate hydrogen, ammonia, and other resources in a clean, efficient manner with no CO2 emissions. Wyoming coal can power our economy for decades to come if we foster a regulatory environment that will allow it. I am at the forefront of this movement. We have great work yet to do in Wyoming. We need laws to prohibit crossover voting in the Primary election. We need to ban transgender athletes from competing in women’s sports and teach Critical Race Theory in our schools. We need to control property taxes and control the growth and spending of the government. In order to do this, we need more conservatives in our state legislature to take control away from liberal republicans. We can do this with help from the citizens of this great state. Vote for the conservative candidate and communicate often with your elected officials, both locally and in the state legislature. I invite everyone to look at my voting record for the past 2 years. I am conservative, not only because I say that I am, but because I vote and act that way in the legislature. A candidate can make many promises and pledges, but the proof is after they are elected whether they will be true to those commitments. During the legislative session, it gets very busy, with committee meetings, floor debates, and all the work that happens behind the scene. I put out a weekly email during the session that summarizes the behind-the-scenes activities, both good and bad, from my point of view. Not always do we hear the real story in the media, but I try to get this information out and I welcome anyone that would care to join my email list by contacting me at [email protected] I am a multi-generational Wyomingite and I love this great state. I want to ‘give back’ and help maintain the values of Wyoming during this tumultuous time when headwinds are blowing fiercely against our way of life. I carry the title of ‘representative’ with honor and I strive to truly represent the citizens of Wyoming when the strong arm of government seems overwhelming.

LIBERTARIAN DENNIS B. LAUGHLIN

The candidate has not yet responded.

STATE REPRESENTATIVE, HOUSE DISTRICT 39

REPUBLICAN CODY WYLIE

I have chosen to run for my state, my county, my community, my family, and my newborn son. Bottom line is, I believe we can be doing more for Wyoming and Sweetwater County on a state level. That is why house district 39 is so important. As a county, we have a chance to send a united voice. People that will pound the table for Sweetwater. Push for a better share in tax revenue, grow our tax base with economic diversification and development instead of cutting our essential services and lowering our standard of life we have enjoyed here in Wyoming and Sweetwater. Let’s move forward with opportunity and growth instead of fear and continuing budget cuts across the board. Diversification of our state and local economies. For decades Wyoming has enjoyed the tax revenue off our natural resources and continues to do so. This has caused us to live in a perpetual boom and bust cycle. We still need to protect and help our Legacy industries, but we also need to grow in manufacturing, tech, and startups. This will help us as a state and our local communities prosper in an everchanging economic future. This will also solve a lot of our shrinking budgets and keep schools open, first responders funded, and capital improvement projects moving forward. States rights. Wyoming needs to have a strong stance on local governance of our state and not from an armchair in Washington D.C. We as Wyomingites know how to best govern our lands and laws and are not ruled by a presidential directive or a forced mandate. Does this mean we shouldn’t take Federal dollars? Absolutely not, if we don’t utilize our fair share of federal dollars, they will give them to other states, and we will still be paying them taxes without fair representation. Rather we need to know when to say no and not become solely reliant on federal funding. Wyoming’s Water. Because of the Colorado River Compact and what has decided almost a century ago between the involved states, it is essential to protect the water that is allotted to Wyoming and not budge. If Wyoming falters and loses acre feet Wyomingites will not only be thirsty but hurt in multiple other ways. A lot of our Mines, powerplants, and industrial facilities hold permits that if taken will force them to either shrink or shutter operations altogether. Our Outdoorsmen will lose reservoirs and habitats for fish and game. These things cannot be allowed to happen, so we need a strong voice in Cheyenne. I believe to my core the residents of our community’s involvement paired with being informed about important issues is vital to our State. I believe myself to be an example of a local citizen being involved. This is my first time in a political race, but I have no ambitions of being a politician but rather a statesman. If I can leave office with Wyoming and Sweetwater better than I found it, I will be a happy man. I graduated from Rock Springs High School in 2004, followed by an associate degree from WWCC, and then a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Wyoming. I have worked in the construction industry for more than a decade managing hi pressure situations using critical thinking and helping grow my family’s business. I have also served on the Rock Springs P&Z for the last two years and as vice chair since this past January. My door is open my sleeves are up and am ready to get to work! My website provides an email and I intend to review and reply to as many of the communications as possible. I am more than willing to listen to good ideas or concerns. I believe it takes a community and not just an individual working together to guide our state. I would like people to know that I love my state, County, Community, Family, and Friends! I have chosen to come home and make the best life possible. I am ready to go to work for everyone it doesn’t matter if we are red, blue, or yellow. I want a safe, stable, and opportunistic way of life for all my fellow Wyomingites.

LIBERTARIAN MARSHALL BURT

The candidate has not yet responded.

STATE REPRESENTATIVE, HOUSE DISTRICT 47

REPUBLICAN ROBERT “BOB” DAVIS

I am running to protect the future generations of Wyoming citizens and push back against the overreach of the federal government into our lives, and the continuing burdensome regulations that are being pushed into our private lives. 1. Loss of revenue on Coal, Oil, and Gas in Wyoming. 2. The continued burdensome regulations on our Wyoming business that stifle their growth. 3. The Colorado River Compact and the ramifications due to the lack of water in the west. If people want true change then we need to step up to the plate and become part of the solution. PRESENT: WY Gubernatorial Appointee to the WY Gaming Commission – President; Little Snake River Conservation District – Treasure; Savery Little Snake River Conservancy District – Chairman. PAST: Carbon County Commissioner; Carbon Country Economical Development Board; WY Natural Resources Foundation; Wyoming Army National Guard 133 Combat Engineers; Noyes Health Care Clinic Board Reach across the aisle and become part of the conversation. I will listen to your concerns and I will work to improve our Wyoming way of life.

DEMOCRATIC LEE ANN STEPHENSON

I am running for HD 47 to represent all of the districts and to serve my community. I feel our concerns are not being heard in Cheyenne. The legislature has strayed into national politics and has left the real concerns of Wyoming voters behind. I believe people with lived experience need to be in the room when laws and policies are made. The 3 most important issues are: 1 – Fair and equal school funding across the state. 2 – Privacy and access to good healthcare. 3 – Diversity of our Wyoming economy Citizen involvement in local government is very important as that is where most of the decisions that directly affect a community’s day-to-day issues are made. For instance, involvement in your town council can help shape how local tax dollars are spent. I currently serve on the Carbon County Specific Tax Joint Powers Board. We reviewed each town’s projects to make sure they complied with the law and reviewed and approved the expenditures for each project. These projects are direct infrastructure projects. I also serve on the Sierra Madre Water Sewer District and we are responsible for making sure our water system is safe and pays for itself. Both of these responsibilities are important for our quality of community life. I am a retired state employee from the Attorney General’s Office, Division of Victim’s Services. I also worked in both the field and the state office of the Department of Family Services in child protection. In both jobs, I managed both state and federal funds and worked with various legislators and committees with legislation needed to protect children and families living in neglect and violence. I have also worked providing direct services in both of these areas. I have a BS degree from the University of Wyoming. I currently am half owner of the successful tourist-based campground in Riverside. Improving communication within HD 47 is a challenge, but my plan is to attend the town council and school board meetings and be available by phone and email. I hope to walk neighborhoods prior to the election to hear community concerns. I plan to go to each community before each legislative session and give a report after each session. The most important thing about me: I am willing to listen and negotiate. I don’t come with a whole lot of preconceived agenda issues. I am tired of hate politics and the threats that come with it. I want to collaborate with other legislators to address the needs of my district and in service of the state.

STATE REPRESENTATIVE, HOUSE DISTRICT 48

REPUBLICAN CLARK STITH

The candidate has not yet responded.

LIBERTARIAN MISTY MORRIS

I am running for House District 48 because I want to be a voice in Cheyenne when they keep trying to take away our firearms and they keep raising taxes. I feel like the three most important issues facing our state government are balancing the budget and making it less complicated, legalizing medical cannabis and decriminalizing it, and funding education. I believe all citizens should be active in local government. It is extremely important. I am a 45-year resident that has been deeply involved in our community. I believe I can be a voice of the people because I am the people. As a small business owner for 10 years, I have what it takes to be a representative for the people of Rock Springs. I have an open-door policy and encourage voters to reach out to me with their concerns. I am a staunch defender of our nation’s constitution, and I will fight for our rights in Cheyenne.