Kolb, Hickerson, Bushman defeat incumbents in 2020 election

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (November 4, 2020) – In a record-breaking turnout of voters from the 2020 General Elections, ballots are still being counted, but the unofficial results found some candidates challenging incumbents as winners.

One of the most tightly contested races of this year was the candidacy for State Senate District 12 between Liisa Anselmi-Dalton (D), the incumbent, and John Kolb (R). Kolb took that election, according to the unofficial results.

Larry Hickerson won the Rock Springs City Council Ward III over incumbent Ryan Greene.

Brent Bettolo defeated Rose Mosby for the Rock Springs City Council Ward IV seat.

For Green River City Council Ward I, Sherry Bushman defeated Tom Murphy, the incumbent.

For the Sweetwater County Commissioners race, the top two winners are voted into office. They were Lauren Schoenfeld and Mary Thoman, defeating Dave Gray and Joe Barbuto.

For the U.S. Senate seat, Cynthia Lummis defeated Merav Ben-David.

For the U.S. House seat, Liz Cheney defeated Lynette Grey Bull.

The full results of the 2020 General Election will be released in the coming days.

Stay tuned into Wyo4News for the full results.