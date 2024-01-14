Kot hits second buzzer beater to give Cowboys a win

University of Wyoming photo

January 14, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff/Press Release

For the second time this season, Wyoming guard Akuel Kot hit a shot at the buzzer to give the Cowboys a win. Kot’s second game-winner came Saturday in Laramie, propelling the Pokes to a 67-66 win over Fresno State. Kot’s first game-winner came on January 2 in a 75-73 home win over San Jose State.

Wyoming held a 63-62 lead when Kot hit a three-point shot to give the Cowboys a 66-62 game with just over two minutes left. But Fresno State hit their own three-point shot and added another basket to lead 66-65 with five seconds left on the game clock. Coming out of a Wyoming time-out, Knot hit his heroic shot as the buzzer sounded.

The Pokes move to 9-8 overall and 2-2 in conference play, with the Bulldogs falling to 7-9 and 0-3 in the MW.

“I wish we’d make it a little easier and figure out how to play a little bit harder in the first half,” UW head coach Jeff Linder said. Wyoming trailed 35-28 at the half. Linder added, “In the second half, our defense switching to the zone, got them out of rhythm. That allowed us to get some easy buckets in transition, and that got us going a bit.”

“The biggest thing was Brendan Wenzel. He’s played really well on the defensive end of the floor, but he’s had a tough stretch shooting the ball, “stated Linder. “For him to see the ball go in and for him to make those plays gave us a chance to win.” Wenzel ended the game with a season-high 17 points. Sam Griffin added 16 points, with Kot totalling 12 points.

Up Next

The Cowboys have a bye this Wednesday and will host Nevada (2-1 in the conference, 15-2 overall) on Saturday night. The Aggies lost to Boise State (3-0, 12-4) yesterday 64-56.