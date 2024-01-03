Kot’s buzzer beater completes Cowboys comeback win

University of Wyoming photo

January 3, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

It took a buzzer-beater from Wyoming senior guard Akuel Kot with no time showing on the clock for the Pokes to gain a 75-73 home win over San Jose State. Kot’s final shot completed a comeback in which UW trailed by as many as 17 points in the first half.

The Mountain West opener upped Wyoming’s season mark to 8-6. The Spartans fall to 7-7 in the year and 0-1 in the conference.

Kot’s game-winning two-pointer gave him 14 points in the evening. Sam Griffin led UW in scoring with 23 points. Another scoring highlight for the Pokes was 7-foot sophomore Oleg Kojenets, who scored 18 points off the bench.

Up Next

The Cowboys will now play at New Mexico on Saturday night. The Lobos (0-1 in the MW, 12-2 overall) lost at nationally-ranked Colorado State last night 76-68.

Cowgirl Basketball Tonight

The 6-6 (1-0 in the MW) Cowgirls basketball team will play at Utah State (3-9, 0-1) tonight. Tonight’s Cowgirl game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360 KRKK and 1360KRKK.com. Game time is 6 p.m.