Kurt Sadlier (Feb. 2, 1961-Oct. 28, 2019)

MCKINNON, WYOMING (Oct. 30, 2019) — Kurt Sadlier, 58, passed away peacefully and surrounded by his loved ones on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at his home in McKinnon, Wyoming.

He died after a five-year battle with prostate cancer.

Kurt was born on Feb. 2, 1961, in Rock Springs, Wyoming, to Ray and Pauline Sadlier, the eldest of their four children. He was raised to love the ranching lifestyle and to take care of his family.

He attended school in McKinnon, often times riding to school in the bed of a pickup truck with the other kids from the community, something he always said you’d never get away with letting your kids do today.

He attended Manila High School from 1975 to 1979, competing in rodeo, baseball, and basketball. He was a student body officer, on the honor roll, and a member of the lettermen’s club. He later attended Utah Valley Technical College in Provo, Utah.

Upon graduation, he returned home and was hired on at Tenneco Minerals in Green River in January of 1982, where he met his wife Debra in 1997. They were married in 1998 in Green River. Kurt became a father figure to Debra’s two daughters, Tara and Brittany. In July of that same year they welcomed their first child, Trevor, into the world, and shortly after in 2000, their daughter Abigail was born.

The family lived in Green River a short time until Kurt’s father, Ray, passed away in 2001, when they moved to McKinnon to take care of the family ranch. Kurt worked the ranch with his mother, brother Troy, and two kids. He worked hard to care for his family and keep their needs met. He taught his children the meaning of hard work and the importance of family. He was always there to support them in their endeavors, be it rodeo, basketball, schooling, or life in general.

He loved ranching, rodeo, hunting, fishing, and was always there to lend a hand whenever it was needed, but above all else, he loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Kurt is survived by his mother Pauline; wife Debra; brother Troy; sister Carma and her husband Kevin; sister Robin; step-daughters Tara and Brittany; son Trevor; daughter Abbey; grandchildren Xaiden and Harlee; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his father Ray and Uncle Ike.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 27 Old Highway 414, McKinnon. Interment will be in the McKinnon City Cemetery. Friends may call at the church one hour prior to services.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.