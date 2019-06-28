Labor Crew Supervisor Position Available At J.R. Simplot

The J.R. Simplot Company is a diverse, privately held organization, with roots firmly planted in agriculture and agriculture-related businesses. These endeavors have been around for centuries and will continue to be a vital part of the global economy.

We currently have a Labor Crew Supervisor position available at our Agribusiness Plant facility in Rock Springs, WY. The Rock Springs resource-rich area offers affordable housing and excellent high desert recreation.

SUMMARY

Incumbents in this position provide leadership and direction in the effective operation and maintenance of equipment and processes in a safe, environmentally sound and efficient manner in accordance with applicable laws, rules, and regulations. Supervise, schedule, evaluate, train, and motivate hourly personnel. Maintain a high level of confidentiality. The incumbent is also expected to provide leadership in process, organizational, and personnel improvement efforts. He/she will also perform at a high level in positively relating to others and positively representing to others the views of his/her leadership. The incumbent will be a proactive maintenance and operations leader, identifying process and equipment vulnerabilities and creating plans to act upon findings.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Maintain good lines of communication among departments, crews, and other supervisors.

Ensure direct reports have the training and tools to complete jobs safely and efficiently.

Strengthen and improve safety in the workplace through compliance with rules and regulations, safety, inspections, and training.

Ensure environmental compliance through proper knowledge and enforcement of procedures and requirements. Maintain good housekeeping standards and expectations.

Participate in and support the CARE about safety program.

Effectively encourage new and innovative ways of thinking.

Set example, sustain open communications, coach hourly employees and provide training opportunities, set goals, conduct performance evaluations, remedy employee work issues.

Uphold respectful workplace policies, enforce work rules.

Supervise operating, maintenance, and troubleshooting processes.

Communicate precise processes and procedures to direct reports.

Attend in-house and outside technical and supervisory seminars and training sessions.

Troubleshoot, monitor, maintain equipment.

Complete reports and inspections as required.

Control costs to a budget. Be responsible for equipment uptime and account for equipment downtime.

Organize outages to minimize equipment downtime by establishing effective cross-departmental partnerships.

REQUIREMENTS

High school diploma or general education degree (GED)

Two plus years of related experience and/or training.

Progressive experience in an industrial environment.

Prior supervisory experience is desirable.

HOW TO APPLY

Visit www.simplot.com/careers

Select Job Search

Select Current Opportunities

Select All Open Positions

Apply to Job ID#7510

When a position is in the interview stage or has been filled, it will no longer appear on our Simplot Careers website. If you experience any technical difficulties when applying through our online system, please contact the JRS Talent and Culture department for assistance at [email protected]

**The J.R. Simplot Company is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer and all qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, ancestry, age, sex, gender, gender identity, gender expression, genetic information, physical or mental disability, medical condition, sexual orientation, military or veteran status, marital status, or any other protected status.**

