Lady Mustang and Cowgirl soccer seasons begin today

August 17, 2023 — The Western Mustang women’s soccer team will open their season today in Arizona. The Lady Mustangs will play in Thatcher, Arizona, today against Eastern Arizona. On Friday, Western will travel to play South Mountain College in Phoenix.

Today’s match kicks off 14 straight road matches for Western. The Lady Mustangs do not play a home soccer match until September 22.

Cowgirl Soccer Opens Season Today

The Wyoming Cowgirls soccer team will start their regular season today at home against Colorado School of Mines. The season opener marks head coach Colleen Corbin’s second game against the Orediggers. The first matchup was a milestone, representing the first victory of Corbin’s head-coaching career.

“Even though that moment two years ago was fun and exciting to get a win under our belt, it was just the beginning for us,” Corbin said. “I’m excited to sit back and watch us compete because the team we have now is not the team we had two years ago.”

Wyoming returns ten starters from last season’s squad that went 8-6-6 overall and won a share of the Mountain West Conference regular-season championship. The media recently voted them as the preseason favorite to win this year’s Mountain West title.

“Everyone has been chomping at the bit to get back out there and compete,” Corbin said. “We want to see where we are really at and how much work we need to do.”