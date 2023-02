Dylan Rohrer, [email protected]

February 2 – Western Wyoming Community College Basketball was back at home tonight taking on Central Wyoming College.

The Lady Mustangs found a 41-27 lead at halftime and would never look back, finishing strong with a 75-51 victory.

The Mustang Men kept it close at halftime, down only four points at 28-24. After a tight defensive battle, the men fell to Central 63-57.

Western Basketball is back home against Casper College on Saturday.