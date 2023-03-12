Lady Mustangs come up short in final seconds of Region IX finals, fall to Casper College 60-62

Dylan Rohrer, [email protected]

March 11 – Despite overcoming a ten-point halftime deficit, the Western Wyoming Community College Lady Mustang basketball team fell to Casper College today in the final seconds of the 2023 National Junior College Athletic Association Region IX Women’s Basketball Tournament finals.

The Mustangs battled back after being down 23-33 at halftime to Casper, tying the game at 60-60 with just 14 seconds left. However, a pair of free throws from Casper would see them take a 62-60 lead as time expired.

The Lady Mustangs finish the season with an overall record of 17-15, having won four straight games heading into the finals.