Lady Mustangs fall to Sheridan Generals, 89-48

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 11, 2020) — The Western Wyoming Community College Lady Mustangs dropped their game against the Sheridan College Lady Generals tonight, 89-48.

The two teams would trade scoring possessions to open up the first quarter before a three-point make by freshman Mustang Sami Lewis would bring the score to 12-11 in favor of the Generals. Sheridan would answer back with a three-point make of its own with just 2:00 left in the first quarter.

A three-point make by freshman Mustang Brittney Henrie was quickly answered by a two-point possession by the Generals to make the score 17-14 in favor of the Generals at the end of the first quarter.

The Generals opened the second quarter with an 11-3 run over the Mustangs, bringing the score to 29-19 with 5:20 left in the quarter. A three-point make by Sheridan would push the lead to 32-19 before Western’s Kirstin Gourlay found a quick layup on the ensuing possession.

The Generals found a 5-0 run late in the second quarter putting the score to 37-21 before a three-point make by Western’s Tori Ross cut the lead to 13. The Generals would then go on a 4-2 run to end the half with a 15 point lead over the Mustangs, 41-26.

Sheridan would open the third quarter with five unanswered points before a Western three-point make would bring the score to 46-29. The Generals would find a large run of 15-5 to bring the score to 61-32 with 1:30 left in the third quarter.

A pair of Western free-throws were quickly answered by a Sheridan three-point make late in the third quarter. With just seconds remaining in the third, the teams traded free-throw attempts to bring the score to 67-38 at the end of the third quarter.

Sheridan would open the final quarter with a quick layup by Pi’ilani Tupou to bring the score to 69-38 in favor of the Generals. Western’s LaDeitra Hobson would answer with a layup of her own on the ensuing possession.

The Generals found a 7-0 run in the middle of the fourth quarter which was stopped by a Western three-point make by Tori Ross, bringing the score to 74-43. The Generals ensuing possession saw them make a two-point field goal by sophomore Darcy Walker to bring the score to 76-43 with 5:00 left in the game.

Western’s Tori Ross would find another three-point make before a timeout was called with 3:53 left in the game. Sheridan would go on another 6-0 run out of the timeout to bring the score to 82-46 with just a minute left in the game. A two-point make by Western was quickly answered with a 7-0 run for the Generals, who took the game with a final score of 89-48.

The Lady Mustangs take on Northwestern College next on Jan. 15, in Powell.