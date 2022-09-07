Lady Mustangs finally playing home soccer and volleyball matches today

September 7, 2022 — The Western Wyoming Community College Lady Mustang women’s volleyball and soccer seasons started on August 17, but each team has yet to play a home match until today. Both will play Colorado Northwestern Community College.

Today’s Lady Mustang soccer match is at 1 p.m. at Rock Springs High School. Western enters today’s contest with a 3-5 season mark after going 1-2 on a recent road trip to Kansas, playing nationally ranked Barton Community College (4-2 loss), Allen County Community College (1-0 win), and Hutchinson Community College (1-0 loss).

Tonight’s Western/Colorado Northwestern Community College volleyball match will begin at 7 p.m. at the Rushmore Gym. The two teams met on August 30 in Rangely, Colorado, with Western winning 3-0. The Mustangs were 5-7 on the year prior to their last two matches in McCook, Nebraska, last Saturday.