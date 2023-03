WWCC Girls Basketball – Wyo4News Photo

Tiffany Asher, [email protected]

SCOTTSBLUFF, NEBRASKA — The Western Wyoming Community College Lady Mustangs won in the Semi-Final for Region IX Tournament and moves to the finals tomorrow. Tonight, the Lady Mustangs defeated Trinidad State College Trojans. The Lady Mustangs had a close game but managed to stay on top, 68-61.

Tomorrow at 4:00 p.m. the Lady Mustangs will go against Casper College in the Finals for Region IX. Good luck!