Lady Mustangs win in Florida while men fall in Colorado

December 2, 2023 — Wyo4News Staff

It was a Friday of mixed results for the Western Wyoming Community College basketball teams. The Mustang women stopped a five-game losing streak with a win in Fort Meyers, Florida, while the men’s team lost a close game in Colorado.

Mustangs Women

The Lady Mustangs jumped out to a 14-9 first-quarter lead on their way to a 72-67 win over Miami Dade College at the FSW Classic in Fort Meyers, Florida. The win improved Western’s record to 3-7.

Western would lead 32-27 at the half. But they would need to hold off the Lady Sharks, who tied the contest at 52-52 going into the final quarter.

Tamryn Bloom led Western in scoring with 18 points. She also added 19 rebounds. Kaydee Strauss added 14 points in the win, with three other Mustangs scoring in double figures.

Western will wrap up their Florida play today against Florida Southwestern.

Mustangs Men

The Western men’s basketball team comeback fell just short Friday night as they lost 80-78 at Larmar College. Lamar carried a seven-point, 47-40, lead into the second half of play. But, Western would come back to outscore the Runnin’ Lopes 38-33 in the second half but fell just short.

Eddie MdPhee led the Mustangs in scoring with 23 points, with teammate Micah Pierce chipping in with 19 points.

The Mustangs, 6-4 on the year, will play at Otero College today in LaJunta, Colorado.