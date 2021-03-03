Lady Pronghorns and Pronghorns start state tournament play today

Advertisement

March 3, 2021 — The Farson-Eden girls and boys will open play today at the 1A State Basketball Championships in Casper.

The Farson-Eden girls will open play at 9 this morning against Southeast. A Lady Pronghorn win will advance them into this afternoon’s semi-final game against the winner of the Cokeville/H.E.M. contest. A loss would send them into a loser-out game Thursday at 10 a.m. against the loser of the Cokeville/H.E.M. game.

Other first-round girls games have Burlington against Upton and Kaycee versus Ten Sleep.

The Farson-Eden boys will open play this afternoon at 1:30 also against Southeast. A win would put the Pronghorns into a 9:00 p.m. semi-final game against the Saratoga and Guernsey-Sunrise contest winner. A loss sends them into a Thursday loser-out game against the loser of the Saratoga and Guernsey-Sunrise.

Other 1A boys’ first-round games feature Dubois versus Kaycee and Upton against Burlington.

Both the boys and girls tournament will conclude Thursday night. The Wyoming 2A State Basketball Championship Tournaments will start Thursday, also in Casper. The 4A and 3A Tournaments will take place next week, with regional play beginning Thursday.