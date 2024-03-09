Lady Tiger dancers into NDA National Championship finals

Rock Springs High School Dance Team, Photo Courtesy of Kendra Scott

March 9, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

The Rock Springs High School Rhythm and Dance Team will perform for a national championship Sunday at the National Dance Alliance (NDA) Championship in Orlando, Florida. According to a post on the school’s Facebook page, this will be the first time the Tigers have advanced to the national finals.

Rock Springs High School Dance Team- Courtesy of Kendra Scott

Today, the Tiger Rhythm and Dance Team performed in the Large Varsity Hip-Hop category and finished in the top 15 in scoring. RSHS is now scheduled to give one more performance on Sunday at 2:35 p.m. EDT in the National Championship Finals. In the Large Varsity Hip-Hop division, the Tigers are competing against various high school dance teams from Florida, Oklahoma, Missouri, Colorado, Indiana, Kansas, Texas, Virginia, Idaho, Arizona, Ohio, Iowa, and South Carolina. They are the only Wyoming team in the competition.

The Rock Springs first performed in the Jazz Preliminary competition on Friday but did not advance to today’s national finals.