Lady Tiger Swimmers begin their state swim meet today

Wyo4News Staff,

[email protected]

(November 5, 2020) — The Rock Springs Lady Tiger swim team will start competition today in the 4A Wyoming High School Girls Swimming and Diving State Championships. The two-day meet will take place in Laramie today and Friday morning.

Lady Tigers swimmer Abi Robinson-Kim will be looking to repeat as state champion in the 200 Individual Medley and 100 Backstroke events.

Today’s schedule will feature the Diving Preliminaries and Semi-Finals along with the Swim Preliminaries. The finals of the swimming and diving events will begin Friday morning. Laramie is the defending 4A state champion.

The 3A state meet will also take place in Laramie beginning Friday afternoon. Green River, Lyman, and Sublette County are area teams competing.