Lady Tigers Advance to First State Championship in Program History

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (May 21, 2021) – One win away. The Rock Springs High School Lady Tigers soccer team made history Friday afternoon, defeating Jackson by a score of 3-1 on Friday to advance to the program’s first state championship game.

After falling behind by an early goal, the Lady Tigers came back to score three unanswered goals.

The two squads went 1-1 over the course of the regular season. Jackson took the first matchup on March 27 by a final score of 2-1 in overtime. On April 22 at Tiger Stadium, the Lady Tigers avenged the early season loss to Jackson with a 4-0 victory.

Two years ago, Rock Springs competed in the semifinals against Thunder Basin. The Lady Tigers ended up losing that game in shootouts and wound up defeating Kelly Walsh for third place.

Last season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is the first state championship appearance for the Lady Tigers.

The Lady Tigers will either face Kelly Walsh or Thunder Basin for the Class 4A State Championship on Saturday, at 1 p.m., at Cheyenne East High School.

During the regular season, Rock Springs played Kelly Walsh three times, winning each matchup.

The Lady Tigers faced Thunder Basin at Gillette for the first game of the season, losing the contest, 1-0.