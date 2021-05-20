Lady Tigers Advance to State Semifinal Round vs. Jackson

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (May 20, 2021) – The Rock Springs High School girls soccer team advanced to the Class 4A State Semifinals after defeating Cheyenne East, 2-0, on Thursday.

With the victory, the Lady Tigers are one game away from Saturday’s state championship.

At 2 p.m. on Friday, Rock Springs, the No.1 seed in the west, will play its conference rival, the Jackson Lady Broncs, the No. 2 seed.

The two squads went 1-1 over the course of the regular season. Jackson took the first matchup on March 27 by a final score of 2-1 in overtime. On April 22 at Tiger Stadium, the Lady Tigers avenged the early season loss to Jackson with a 4-0 victory.

The Lady Broncs defeated Cheyenne Central, 5-3, in the first round of the state tournament.

The semifinal game is being played at Cheyenne East High School.