Lady Tigers advance to state tournament for second straight year

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (October 30, 2020) – After missing out on the state tournament for seven straight years, the Rock Springs High School volleyball squad is headed to the big tournament for a second consecutive year.

On Thursday, the Lady Tigers defeated Riverton High School (25-8, 25-15 and 25-19) and Natrona County High School (25-14, 25-22 and 25-20) to become the Class 4A Northwest Quadrant champions.

“It’s amazing. It really, really is,” said Rock Springs head coach Shawn Pyer on returning to the state tournament for a second straight year.

“We had a lot of confidence coming into that first game because we had beat Riverton three times already, but I think this game for us was that momentum push. Us beating them again in three (sets) is really just showing our abilities and what we’re able to do.”

Several players on the Lady Tigers roster have had their ups and downs throughout the years, so being where they are now is a testament to the hard work the girls have put in.

“Honestly, especially these seniors and juniors, they were a part of that team that didn’t win very many games. They have single handedly fought to be where they’re at. They deserve to be where they’re at,” Pyer said.

“They know what it’s like to lose and they know they want to be better than that. They have put in the work to be where they are.”

Heading into the state tournament, the Lady Tigers are winners of 12 straight and haven’t even lost a set in over two weeks.

“We are peaking. We truly, truly are,” Pyer said.

Odds are, the Lady Tigers will play Evanston High School and Star Valley High School in the regional rounds – teams the Lady Tigers have beaten previously this season.

On Sept. 15, Rock Springs defeated Evanston at home in five sets.

On Oct. 10, Rock Springs defeated Star Valley on the road also in five sets.

“We’re excited. I just think focusing on what we do on our side and keeping that energy and being able to lose a set if it happens and coming back from that, competing the entire time from start to finish,” Pyer said.

The Lady Tigers will play Star Valley on Saturday, Oct. 31, at 1:30 p.m. at Evanston High School.