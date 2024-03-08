Lady Tigers and Eagles in must wins games, Buffalos in semi-finals

March 8, 2024

Today is day two of the 4A and 3A Girls Wyoming State Basketball Championship in Casper.

Thursday 4A Girls State Basketball Scores

Sheridan 59 – Rock Springs 44

Cody 53 – Laramie 32

Cheyenne East 50 – Star Valley 28

Campbell County 52 – Kelly Walsh 39

Friday 4A Girls State Basketball Schedule

Rock Springs vs. Laramie (loser out)

Star Valley vs. Kelly Walsh (lose out)

Sheridan vs. Cody (semi-finals)

Campbell County vs. Cheyenne East (semi-finals)

*Defending State Champion – Cody

Thursday 3A Girls State Basketball Scores

Mountain View 46 – Torrington 31

Douglas 59 – Lyman 32

Buffalo 59 – Powell 49

Pinedale 49 – Wheatland 42

Friday 3A Girls State Tournament Schedule

Lyman vs. Torrington (loser out)

Powell vs. Wheatland (loser out)

Mountain View vs. Douglas (semi-finals)

Buffalo vs. Pinedale (semi-finals)

*Defending State Champion – Douglas