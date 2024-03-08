Lady Tigers and Eagles in must wins games, Buffalos in semi-finals

March 8, 2024
Today is day two of the 4A and 3A Girls Wyoming State Basketball Championship in Casper.
Thursday 4A Girls State Basketball Scores
Sheridan 59 – Rock Springs 44
Cody 53 – Laramie 32
Cheyenne East 50 – Star Valley 28
Campbell County 52 – Kelly Walsh 39
Friday 4A Girls State Basketball Schedule
Rock Springs vs. Laramie (loser out)
Star Valley vs. Kelly Walsh (lose out)
Sheridan vs. Cody (semi-finals)
Campbell County vs. Cheyenne East (semi-finals)
*Defending State Champion – Cody
Thursday 3A Girls State Basketball Scores
Mountain View 46 – Torrington 31
Douglas 59 – Lyman 32
Buffalo 59 – Powell 49
Pinedale 49 – Wheatland 42
Friday 3A Girls State Tournament Schedule
Lyman vs. Torrington (loser out)
Powell vs. Wheatland (loser out)
Mountain View vs. Douglas (semi-finals)
Buffalo vs. Pinedale (semi-finals)
*Defending State Champion – Douglas