Lady Tigers and Lady Wolves in latest WyoPreps 4A Basketball Poll

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 30, 2020) — Both the Green River Lady Wolves and the Rock Springs Lady Tigers find themselves in this week’s top five of the WyoPreps.com Coach’s and Media 4A Girls Basketball Poll.

Cheyenne East is still on top of the 4A poll with Cheyenne Central in the second spot and Thunder Basin No. 3. Green River, after a Thursday win over Evanston and a Saturday win at Jackson, moved up to the fourth position. Rock Springs, who defeated Riverton at home last Friday, moved into a tie for the fifth spot with Casper Natrona.

In the 3A poll, Mountain View remains No. 2 behind Douglas. Lyman is holds on to the No. 5 spot behind Lander and Worland respectively.

Farson-Eden is just outside the top five in the 1A poll. Cokeville is still the top team followed by H.E.M., Little Snake River and Upton.

Click here to see the complete WyoPreps.com Girls Poll.