Lady Tigers and Lady Wolves Results From Saturday’s Dual Meets

Rock Springs, WY (10/6/19) – Saturday, both the Rock Springs and Green River high school aquatic centers were busy places with each school hosting dual meets.

Green River would host Laramie and Jackson, while Rock Springs played host to Cheyenne East and Central.

Here are the Rock Springs team results and top three individual and relay performances:

Rock Springs 110 – Cheyenne East 75, Cheyenne Central 129 – Rock Springs 57

200 Yard Medley Relay: None in top three

200 Yard Freestyle: 3 – C. Butcher

200 Yard IM: 1 -P. Miller

50 Yard Freestyle: 1 – A. Robinson-Kim

1 Meter Diving: None in top three

100 Yard Butterfly: None in top three

100 Yard Freestyle: 1 – A. Robinson-Kim, 3 – L. Moser

500 Yard Freestyle: None in top three

200 Yard Freestyle Relay: 2 – Rock Springs “A”

100 Yard Backstroke: None in top three

100 Yard Breaststroke: 2 – P. Miller

400 Yard Freestlye: 3 – Rock Springs “A”

Here are the Green River team results and top three individual and relay performances:

Green River 131 – Jackson 55, Laramie 101 – Green River 80

200 Yard Medley Relay: 2 – Green River “A”, 3 – Green River “B”

200 Yard Freestyle: 2 – A Lauze

200 Yard IM: 2 – M. Young

50 Freestyle: 2 – L. Jensen

1 Meter Diving: None in top three

100 Yard Butterfly: 2 – L. Lee

100 Yard Freestyle: None in top three

500 Yard Freestyle: 2 – A.Lauze

200 Yard Freestyle Relay: 2 – Green River “A”

100 Yard Backstroke: 1 – L. Jensen

100 Yard Breaststroke: 1 – H. Uhrig, 2 – L. Munoz, 3 – M. Bauers

400 Yard Freestyle Relay: 1 – Green River “A”, 2 – Green River “B”