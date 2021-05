Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (May 22, 2021) – The Rock Springs Lady Tigers are the Class 4A State Champions!

Rock Springs defeated Thunder Basin, 2-0, on Saturday to claim the program’s first state title.

The state champion Lady Tigers finish the season with a record of 15-2.

This evening, the team will be escorted through town when they return from Cheyenne. The bus is expected to arrive around 8:30-9 p.m. They will travel down Dewar Drive to the high school.