Green River, WY (9/13/19) – Last night the Rock Springs Lady Tigers and Green River Lady Wolves met for the first time this season on the volleyball court. The match took place at Green River High School.

The Lady Tigers would come away the victors with a 3-0 decision over their rivals. Set scores were 25-15, 25-11, 25-17.

Rock Springs returns to the court on Saturday at Cheyenne South while Green River will be at Cody Saturday.