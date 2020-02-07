Lady Tigers fall short of comeback against lady Wolves, 53-50

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 6, 2020) — The Rock Springs Lady Tiger basketball team nearly came back against the Wolves in the final quarter but fell just short, losing the contest 53-50.

The lady Tigers opened the first quarter with a three-point lead at 9-6 with 3:00 remaining. A two-point possession from the lady Wolves would cut the lead to just one point. Another two-point make on the Wolves’ ensuing possession would give them the lead at the end of the first quarter at 10-9.

The Wolves opened the second quarter with a six-point run, taking a 16-9 lead before a Tiger timeout with 6:00 left in the half. Rock Springs would cut the Wolves’ lead to three points out of the timeout with a four-point run. The Tigers continued to keep the lead close throughout the second half, and would go into the locker room trailing by one point at 24-23.

Rock Springs would reclaim a one-point lead to begin the third quarter with a two-point make from sophomore Brenli Jenkins.

The two teams traded the lead throughout the third quarter. The Wolves held a slim two-point lead with 2:45 in the third, but would build it to five points with a three-point make from junior Kayde Strauss. A two-point make from Tiger Kamyrnn James would end the third quarter, the Tigers trailing by three at 37-34.

The Tigers opened the fourth quarter with an eight-point run over the Wolves to take a 42-37 early in the final quarter of the game. The Wolves answered back with a two-point field goal from sophomore Megan Counts to cut the Tiger lead to three. Another two-point possession from the Wolves would cut the Tiger lead to just one point with 5:45 left in the contest.

Green River battled back to take the lead late in the fourth quarter, forcing a Tiger timeout with 2:54 left in the game, the Wolves leading 49-46. The Tigers would score out of the timeout with a two-point play from Aislyn Pecolar, bringing the Wolves’ lead to just one point. The Wolves answered with a two-point play of their own from Megan Counts to force another Tiger timeout with just 38 seconds left in the match.

The Wolves made a single free-throw out of the timeout, growing their lead to four points at 52-48. Lady Tiger Brenli Jenkins would answer with a two-point make of her own. The Tigers forced a foul to attempt to get an extra possession with little time remaining.

Green River’s Kayde Strauss would make one of two free-throws to make the Wolves’ lead three points, before the Tigers called their final timeout with just nine seconds left in the contest. A missed Tiger shot and Green River rebound would secure the victory for the Wolves, 53-50.

With the loss, the Tigers fall to 8-6 on the season, 2-1 in the conference. Up next for the Tigers, a home contest against the Evanston Red Devils on Saturday, Feb. 8.