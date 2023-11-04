Lady Tigers finish swim season at 4A state

November 3, 2023 — Wyo4News Staff

The Rock Springs Lady Tigers finished in 10th place at the 4A Wyoming Swimming and Diving Championships in Gillette. Preliminary swims took place on Thursday, with the Championship Finals today.

As a team, Rock Springs totaled 29 points in the team competition. Casper Kelly Walsh won the championship with 211 points, followed by Jackson High School (201) and Campbell County (199).

Pacing the RSHS in scoring was senior Emily Hamblin’s fifth-place finish in the 100 Yard Freestyle event. Hamblin was also part of the Lady Tigers 400 Yard Freestyle relay team that finished ninth. Other relay team members were Regan Buss, Kaylee Moore, and Zoe Schmidt.