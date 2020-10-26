Lady Tigers get set for a long playoff run

Tyler Johnson

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (October 26, 2020) – It’s playoff time for the Rock Springs High School Lady Tigers volleyball squad.

On Saturday, Oct. 24, the Lady Tigers ended the regular season with a 14-4 and undefeated in their quadrant and region. They are riding a 10-game winning streak heading into the playoffs.

“We truly are peaking at the right time and my girls are ready to go,” Rock Springs head coach Shawn Pyer.

The Lady Tigers defeated the Natrona County High School Fillies in three sets on Saturday (25-12, 25-11 and 25-17), which was probably their most complete game of the season from start to finish.

“It’s amazing. Honestly amazing. My girls came out. They knew the stakes. I’m so proud of them because at the beginning of the season, that high-pressure game, really stressed them out. Instead, it kind of did the opposite for them,” Pyer said.

The Lady Tigers trailed only once in the entire game. In the third set, Natrona County tied the game at eight, which forced Pyer to call her timeout of the game.

“I told them to relax. I told them to let (the Fillies) anger fuel us and to let that make us want to play hard. We took a couple of deep breaths,” Pyer said.

“I told them that team is a good team and they’re not going to let us roll over them. They want it just as bad as we do. They’re going to earn their points. They just came out and did what they needed to do.”

Saturday’s win allowed the Lady Tigers to host their first-round playoff game against the Riverton Wolverines – a team Rock Springs has defeated three times already this season.

On Sept. 25, the Lady Tigers defeated the Wolverines 2-0 in tournament play. On Oct. 1, Rock Springs swept Riverton, 3-0, on the road. Then, on Oct. 15, the Lady Tigers hosted the Wolverines and swept them, 3-0.

“My girls are excited, honestly. We beat Riverton three times already this year. We’re pretty confident in that we’ll beat them, especially at home, which is a different kind of environment,” Pyer said.

The first-round playoff game will be played at Rock Springs High School on Thursday, Oct. 25. The first set is scheduled to begin at 5:45 p.m.

“Hopefully we can punch our ticket to state,” Pyer said.