Lady Tigers’ Jenkins and Tigers Martinez win post season honors

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

The Lady Tigers junior Brenli Jenkins was once again named to the 4A All-State and 4A West All-Conference squad. It is the third time Jenkins has been named to each of the prestigious squads.

Girls from Mountain View and Lyman also received All-State and/or West All-Conference recognition at the Class 3A level.

Sage Bradshaw – Lyman (All-State and 3A West All-Conference)

Brice Hansen – Lyman (All-State 2X and 3A West All-Conference)

Charlsie Rose – Lyman (3A West All-Conference)

Kaycee Bugas – Mountain View (3A West All-Conference)

Kylee Dellinger – Mountain View (3A West All-Conference)

Jayda Kenison – Mountain View (3A West All-Conference

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (March 17, 2021) – The Rock Springs High School boys basketball team had up and down seasons this year. Despite their struggles, the Tigers found their groove at the right time and managed to navigate their way to the 4A state tournament.

Advertisement

Senior Alan Martinez gave fans something to cheer about each and every time he stepped onto the hardwood. His efforts were recognized as he was named to the 4A West All-Conference squad.

Boys from Mountain View and Lyman also received All-State and West All-Conference recognition at the Class 3A level.

Alex Bradshaw – Lyman (All-Conference)

McKoy Smith – Lyman (All-State, All-Conference)

Luke Branson – Mountain View (All-State, All-Conference)

Hunter Meeks – Mountain View (All-State, All-Conference)

Caden Sweep – Mountain View (All-Conference)