Lady Tigers’ Robinson-Kim wins 2 state swim titles while Lady Wolves finish second

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Nov. 10, 2019) – Laramie once again was the dominate team at the 2019 Class 4A Girls State Swimming and Diving Championships in Gillette. The Plainmen tallied 348 points to outdistance second-place Green River (208 points). It marked Laramie’s third straight state title. Rock Springs ended the meet tied with Casper Kelly Walsh for seventh place with 69 points.

What A Meet for one Lady Tiger Swimmer

Rock Springs sophomore Abi Robinson-Kim won state championships in both the 200 Yard IM and the 100 Yard Backstroke.

Individual and team relay finals placings:

200 Yard Medley Relay: 2. – Green River

200 Yard Freestyle Finals: 4. – Alexa Lauze (GR), 5. – Sydni Sanders (GR)

200 Yard IM Finals: State Champion – Abi Robinson-Kim (RS), 6. – Hailey Uhrig (GR)

1 Meter Diving: 9. – Myla Ruiz (RS)

100 Yard Butterfly: 4. – Lauren Jensen (GR), 6. – Lauren Lee (GR)

100 Yard Freestyle: 5. – Sydni Sanders (GR)

500 Yard Freestyle: 4. – Alexa Lauze (GR), 5. Lauren Lee (GR)

200 Yard Freestyle Relay: 3. – Green River

100 Yard Backstroke: State Champion – Abi Robinson-Kim (RS), 3. – Lauren Jensen (GR)

100 Yard Breaststroke: 2. – Hailey Uhrig (GR), 3. – Lilly Munoz (GR)

400 Yard Freestyle: 4. – Green River