Lady Tigers Shutout Streak Continues, Wolves Handle Tigers

Rock Springs, WY (4/5/19) – Thursday, the Rock Springs Lady Tigers stretch their shutout streak to eight matches with a 9-0 win over the Green River Lady Wolves. The third rated Lady Tigers are now 8-0 on the year and 4-0 in the 4A West while the Lady Wolves fall to 2-2 on the year and 0-1 in the 4A West.

In the boys match, Green River held on for a 2-1 win over Rock Springs upping the Wolves season record to 4-1 and 1-0 in conference. The lose drops the Tigers season mark to 5-3, 3-1 in conference.

Green River will host Evanston today with the boys match at 3:00 p.m. and the girls at 5:00 p.m.