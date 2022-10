Wyo4News photo

October 2, 2022 — The Rock Springs Lady Tigers swim team played host to Cheyenne Central and Laramie on Saturday. Here are the top five finishes by Lady Tiger:

200 Yard Medley Relay: 5. Rock Springs (M. Forbush, A. Rosenbach, K. Goode, Z. Schmidt)

50 Freestyle: 2. Emry Hamblin

100 Yard Butterfly: 4. Khyanne Goode

100 Yard Freestyle: 2. Emry Hamblin

100 Yard Breaststroke: 5. Ashlan Rosenbach

400 Yard Freestyle Relay: 2. Rock Springs (E. Hamblin, 2. Reagan Buss, C. Casey, s. Koepplin)