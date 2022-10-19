Lady Tigers take “Dig Pink” volleyball match/Mustangs drop match

Rock Springs (in pink) played Green River last night in the annual “Dig Pink” volleyball match (Wyo4News photo)

October 19, 2022 — Last night at Rock Springs High School, the Lady Tigers and the Green River Lady Wolves volleyball team met in the annual “Dig Pink” volleyball match. The match is played each October in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

In front of their home fans, Rock Springs came out on top 3-1. The set scores were 25-22, 25-27,25-23, and 25-13. The Lady Tigers improved to 14-17 on the season, while the Green River record fell to 8-17.

Next for Rock Springs will be a Friday home match against top-rated Casper Kelly Walsh, while the Lady Wolves will host #5-rated Star Valley on Friday.

Mustangs Volleyball

Last night the Western Mustangs lost a 3-0 home volleyball match to the College of Southern Utah. Set scores were 14-25, 16-25, and 22-25. Western will host Eastern Wyoming College on Friday evening in a Region 9 contest.