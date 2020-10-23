Lady Tigers take down Lady Wolves on Dig Pink Night

Tyler Johnson

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (October 23, 2020) – The Rock Springs High School volleyball team continued their winning ways, claiming their ninth straight victory by defeating the hosting Green River High School Lady Wolves in a sweep on Thursday (25-10, 25-13 and 25-16).

But the game was secondary to what took place prior to the game. It was Dig Pink Night, which is an annual game and event that highlights breast cancer awareness.

“It’s amazing. It’s one of those things that our girls really look forward to every year. It’s sad a little bit because there weren’t very many people here, but I do know that our community came together and did an amazing job at raising money. I know that even though our stuff was virtually online this year, we still raised a ton of money for breast cancer awareness, which is awesome,” said Rock Springs head coach Shawn Pyer.

This year, the Lady Tigers raised over $1,000 to help bring awareness to breast cancer.

From start to finish, Rock Springs pretty much had control of the entire game, which allowed Pyer to play some of her younger players to gain experience in preparation for what is expected to be a long postseason run.

“We played well. We came out strong. I actually tried to get some of my younger girls in – some of my juniors that haven’t had a lot of experience. It’s important for me to make sure they’re getting that experience because I have five seniors graduating next year,” Pyer said.

“This was an opportunity for us to get them some experience and get those first jitters out.”

Rock Springs junior Emily Taucher led the Lady Tigers in assists with 37. Junior Brenli Jenkins had 12 kills to lead the team. Senior Cali Pollastro had 10 kills. Senior Kasia Leavitt had 10 digs.

The Lady Tigers wrap up the regular season at home on Saturday against Natrona County High School, looking to increase their winning streak to double digits and finish the season with an undefeated record in their quadrant and region.

Rock Springs goes into the game with a 13-4 record.

Pyer said there’s a target on their back from the other teams and that it’s important for us to prepare for that mentally.

“It’s a lot of pressure just because you know every team wants to beat us right now. Teams come to play us. They have their best games against us, so mentally we really have to be prepared for that. Teams aren’t just going to let us roll over them. We’re going to have to fight for every point,” she said.

“Natrona is a good team. They have a pretty solid middle that hits the ball well, so I think that if we can stop her, we can come out on top.”

Saturday’s game is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. at Rock Springs High School.