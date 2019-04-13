Lady Tigers, Tigers Get The Sweep Over Kelly Walsh In 4A West Conference Matches

Rock Springs, WY (4/13/19) – Both Rock Springs High School soccer teams stayed in the win column on Saturday after both earned victories over Kelly Walsh.

The third-ranked Lady Tigers came away with a strong 3-1 win over the Lady Trojans. This is the first goal the Lady Tigers have given up this season but still came away victorious. The Lady Tigers move to 6-0 in conference play and 10-0 overall. The Lady Trojans drop to 5-1 in conference play and 6-2 overall.

The fifth-ranked Tigers added another victory with a solid 3-0 win over the fourth-ranked Trojans. The Tigers are now 5-1 in conference play and 7-3 overall. The Trojans drop to 4-2 in conference play and 4-4 overall.

Both Rock Springs teams will be back in action on Friday, April 19, when they travel on the road to face Jackson Hole in another 4A West Conference throwdown. Lady Tigers will be at 4:30 p.m. with the Tigers playing at 6 p.m. Both matches will be played at Jackson Hole High School.

Kelly Walsh teams will hit the road on Thursday, April 18, when they have a 4A West Conference battle with Evanston. Both games will be at 3 p.m. with the Trojans battling the Red Devils at Evanston High School, and Lady Trojans facing the Lady Red Devils at Evanston Middle School.

Records, rankings, and future games were provided by wyopreps.com.