Lady Tigers win Quadrant Tournament and other area volleyball results

Wyo4News Staff,

[email protected]

(October 30, 2020) — The Rock Springs Lady Tigers went through the regular season undefeated in the Northwest Quadrant (6-0). That earned them the right to host Thursday’s Northwest Quadrant Tournament, where their winning ways continued.

The Tigers opened play with a 3-0 win over Riverton to advance to the championship match against Casper Natrona, a 3-1 winner over Cody. The Lady Tigers took the tournament crown with a 3-0 over the Lady Mustangs.

Both Rock Springs and Natrona are now qualified from next week’s Class 4A State Volleyball Tournament. Both will also now play Saturday in Evanston in the 4A West Cross-Quadrant Tournament for state tournament seeding purposes. Rock Springs will open play against Star Valley Saturday afternoon and, win or lose, play a second match later in the day.

Green River’s 4A volleyball season ended Thursday with a 3-0 loss to Evanston in the first round of the Southwest Quadrant Tournament in Evanston. Evanston ended up winning the tournament.

Farson-Eden also saw their season end, losing 3-0 to host Cokeville in the first round of the 1A Southwest Quadrant in Cokeville. Cokeville went on to win the tournament.

In the 3A Southwest Quadrant Tournament played in Pinedale, Mountain View defeated Lyman 3-1 to advance to the championship match. Lyman’s season ended. Pinedale, a 3-1 winner over Kemmerer earlier, defeated the Lady Buffalos 3-0 in the champion match.

Both Pinedale and Mountain View qualified for next week’s 3A State Volleyball Tournament, and each will play Saturday in the 3A West Cross-Quadrant Tournament in Pinedale. Mountain View opens play Saturday morning against Worland while Pinedale will play Lander. Both teams will play a total of two matches Saturday for seeding in the state tournament.