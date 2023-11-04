Lady Wolves 3A State Champions

Green River Lady Wolves Swim Team, 2023 3A Wyoming State Champions (photo courtesy of Laura Neher)

November 4, 2023 — Wyo4News Staff

Green River has won the 2023 3A Girls Wyoming State Swimming and Diving Championships. The two-day tournament took place in Gillette. The Lady Wolves were the co-champions with Lander in 2021 and won the event in 2020.

Led by individual state champion performances by sophomore Tavia Arnell and junior Tannith Smith, as well as winning two relay state titles, the Wolves scored 296 points to capture the team crown. Lander finished second with 260 points. Lyman (36) finished 12th in the team race.

Green River and Lyman finishes in today’s 3A Championship Finals:

200 Yard Medley Relay – State Champion: Green River (Ivory Neher, Brianna Uhrig, Tavia Arnell, Tannith Smith) 6. Lyman (Lexie Synder, Eiza Roitz, Hayden hewitt, Seda Bitter)

200 Yard Freestyle: 2. Haley Clevenger (GR), 6. Emilee Barnes (GR)

200 Yard IM: State Champion: Tavia Arnell (GR), 3. Courtney Clark (GR), 6. Brianna Uhrig (GR)

50 Freestyle: State Champion: Tannith Smith (GR)

1 Meter Diving: 9. Kaili Wadsworth (GR)

100 Yard Butterfly: State Champion: Arnel Tavia (GR)

100 Yard Freestyle: State Champion: Tannith Smith (GR), 6. Alayna Kellhofer (GR)

500 yard Freestyle: 2. Haley Clevenger (GR), 3. Courtney Clark (GR), 5. Emilee Barnes (GR)

200 Yard Freestyle Relay: State Champion: Green River (Tavia Arnell, Courtney Clark, Haley Clevenger, Tanith Smith)

100 Yard Backstroke: 6. Hailey Luth (GR)

100 Yard Breastroke: 3. Kaylin Uhrig (GR), 4. Brianna Uhrig (GR)

400 Yard Freestyle Relay: 2. Green River (Alayna Kellhoffer, Courtney Clark, Hailey Luth, Haley Clevenger)