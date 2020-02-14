Lady Wolves at #4, Lady Tigers #6 in this week’s 4A basketball polls

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 14, 2020) — The Green River Wolves held on to their number four ranking in this week’s WyoPreps.com 4A Coaches and Media Girls Basketball Poll. The Rock Springs Lady Tigers are ranked at number six. Cheyenne Central is still on top of the 4A girls rankings followed by Cheyenne East and Thunder Basin. Riverton is number five.

Tonight Green River will host number five Riverton while Rock Springs travels to Cody.

In the 3A ratings, Mountain View stays at number four with Lyman number five behind number one Douglas, Worland at number two and number three Lander.

To see the complete WyoPrep polls, click here.