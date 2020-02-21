Lady Wolves hold position in 4A WyoPreps basketball poll

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 21, 2020) — The Green River Lady Wolves basketball team held on to the #4 position in the latest WyoPreps.com Coach’s and Media Girls 4A Basketball Poll.

The Lady Wolves, who defeated Evanston 52-30 Thursday night, trail trail top rated Thunder Basin, Cheyenne Central, and Cheyenne East in the latest voting. Casper Kelly Walsh is the new number five ranked 4A team. Rock Springs received two fifth place votes to finish ninth in this week’s poll. Rock Springs will travel to #7 Riverton tonight.

Mountain View stayed at #4 and Lyman #5 in the 3A Girls Poll behind Douglas (#1), Worland (#2), and Lander (#3). Mountain View travels to Pinedale with Lyman at Big Piney.

To see the complete WyoPreps poll and voting totals, click here.