Lady Wolves look to bring shock waves to regional tournament

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (May 12, 2021) – The Green River High School Lady Wolves soccer team is heading to Evanston this weekend to compete at the Class 4A West Regional tournament.

The Lady Wolves enter the postseason tournament with as the seventh seed with a 2-12 overall record and 0-12 in the west conference.

Their first challenge is No. 2 seed Jackson at 2 p.m. on Thursday. If the Lady Wolves can come up with the upset, they will face either No. 3 Kelly Walsh or No. 6 Evanston at 4 p.m. on Friday.

If the Lady Wolves keep a hot streak going all the way to championship, they will play No. 1 Rock Springs, No. 4 Natrona County or No. 5 Star Valley.

The West Regional tournament is being played at Evanston Middle School in Evanston.