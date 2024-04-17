Lady Wolves Rick Carroll announces his basketball retirement

Wyo4News photo

April 16, 2024 — Wyo4News

After 19 years of leading the Green River Lady Wolves basketball program, head coach Rick Carroll is retiring. Carrol has guided the Green River girls’ basketball program twice, first from 1991-1999 and then from 2015-2024. In that time, his teams completed a 253-207 record, won four regional championships, two state tournament runner-up finishes, a third-place state tournament finish, and a state consolation championship.

Caroll was also the head coach of the boys’ team at GRHS from 2000-2013, with an overall record of 148-205 win/loss.

“Coach Carroll is a great person, coach, and leader,” stated Tony Beardsley, Sweetwater County School District #2 Athletic Director. His positive contributions to the student-athletes he has mentored over his long-lasting coaching tenure are something you don’t see very often. Rick will be missed dearly. We wish Coach Carroll the best, and we thank him for all of his service.”

Carroll was also a long-time assistant varsity football coach for Green River High School and helped coach the Wolves to a state championship in 2004.