Lady Wolves snap losing streak, pick up first win of the season

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (October 9, 2020) – Oh how sweet it is! The Green River High School volleyball team picked up their first victory of the season on Thursday after defeating Riverton High School at home in four sets, (20-25, 25-22, 25-20 & 25-16).

Green River head coach Rikki Shantz said it felt good for the Wolves to finally get the monkey of their back.

“It feels really good. I’m really proud of the girls. I think they didn’t expect to get anything given to them. They came out and worked for it. I’m proud of them,” she said.

“They played really inspired. We started a different group and I thought they did really job coming in and building some energy. They kind of built that hunger that kids want to be out there and I think that helped create energy throughout the game.”

The Wolves dropped the first set to the Wolverines, 25-20. But Green River came out in the second set determined.

They fell behind early, but never lost composure. The Wolves took their first lead of the second set late, 21-20, forcing Riverton to use a timeout. Green River held on to win, which was their first set won all season.

The Wolves carried that momentum into the third set, opening the set with a 4-1 lead. Riverton made a push and took a 6-5 lead, however. After tying the game at 14, the Wolves used a 11-6 run to secure set win to take a 2-1 series lead.

In the fourth set, both teams exchanged the lead early on. After Riverton claimed a 10-9 lead, the Wolves went on big run to open up the game. Green River used 11-3 run to regain the lead, 20-13, which allowed them to coast to victory.

It’s homecoming week, so it’s fitting that the Wolves get something a little extra to celebrate.

Green River hosts Cody High School at noon on Saturday.